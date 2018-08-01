Palinode (platelets, sign, color)

Cloistered, it circulates and combats, feeds, heals

and defends, destroying, at times, its host, and thereby

itself. Extracted, it congeals into a dark symbol,

resembling our innermost facade. The reddened

moon, incorruptible and estranged. A bull’s eye.

I pressure it daily, measuring flow and constricting

elements. Numinous river, source of strength, the internal flood.

The internal flood summons bitterness, application

of the embodied life, rubedo. I inscribe my name in

three strokes: the upright, the downward curve, the

encompassing circle, omitting the between: as above,

so below. The color-blind more accurately perceive

texture, alleviating the effects of spectral sensitivity.

We build from within, flowing outward in unison.

Flowing outward, split asunder, I assume the neural

response. Color, as expression, as survival factor,

attractant and warning. As symbol. The ancients

buried red pigment with bones to hasten renewal.

Life energy, passion and rage. The force in bodies,

in spirit, in blood. Shade of the alchemist’s sulfur,

glowing embers, ash, the transitory energy of human desire.

This first appeared, in slightly different form, in ditch, in January 2014, and was posted here in January 2017..