Self-Portrait as Blemish
Do not turn away. Stare at my impropriety
and accept the facts exposed: the mixed,
the blended, the unholy result of the extra-
legal conjoining. Or, that unconcealed
mark on the cheek, brown or black,
a pupil in the eye of the sack-clothed
target. Look closer. Ask your question.
I am the world inside the fermented
egg, the tacit accusation. What you choose
not to see. Feel my breath. Remember.
This is so good Robert! We are so in demand of perfection that a little dot spoils it all! I love it.
The “what you choose not to see…” is so on target.
Thanks, Dwight. We so often get caught up in things that don’t matter…
So true!
