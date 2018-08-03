Theory and Practice of Tension (duet for guitar and mandolin)

By compromise I mean the gap between desire and

ability, the difference between mist and fog, cold air

and warmer water. Held taut, the line remains constant,

reciprocated energy observing Hooke’s Law. Though

inadequate in our attempts, in singing we often express

more than words convey, a bridging of music and lyric,

the extension commensurable to the force, as in the

bended A string trilling at dusk, words shimmering

nearby: equilibrium in thought and deed, in body and

intent. And what is the yield strength of need, of want

and notion? The fertile tremolo, plying note upon note,

peace through constant velocity. Presuming failure,

I limit my attentions and compress. When the sum of all

forces equals zero, we attain balance, owing no one.

Proportional to distance: the strings and bridge.

***

My friend Chuck and I get together on occasion to make noise with guitar and mandolin. We are not musicians. But we laugh, sing tunes written for better voices, drink good beer, and enjoy ourselves. Occasionally the sound we achieve transcends our abilities. I live for those moments.

“Theory and Practice of Tension” first appeared here in April 2016.