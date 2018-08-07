Lament for Five White Cat (after Mei Yao-ch’en)

Five White cat always made sure

no rats gnawed my books,

but this morning Five White died.

On the river I offered up rice and fish,

and buried you in its lazy currents,

chanting my lament. I could never neglect you.

One time you caught a rat

and carried it squealing around the yard

to frighten all the other rats

and keep my cottage clear of them.

We’ve shared space aboard this boat,

and although the food is meager

it’s free of rat piss and droppings

because you were so diligent,

more so than any chicken or pig.

Some people speak highly of horses,

saying nothing compares to them or donkeys.

But we’re done with that discussion!

My tears prove it so.

* * *

The transliteration from Chinese-poems.com:

Self have 5 white cat

Rat not invade my books

Today morning 5 white die

Sacrifice with rice and fish

See off it at middle river

Incantation you not you neglect

Before you bite one rat

Hold in mouth cry around yard remove

Want cause crowd rat frightened

Thought will clear my cottage

From board boat come

Boat in together room live

Dry grain although its thin

Evade eat drip steal from

This real you have industriousness

Have industriousness surpass chicken pig

Ordinary person stress spur horse drive

Say not like horse donkey

Already finish not again discuss

For you somewhat cry

A Song Dynasty poet, Mei Yao-ch’en (or Mei Yaochen) died in 1060. His great poems live on.