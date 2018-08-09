Poem Up at Vita Brevis

Posted on by

goldengate

My poem, “Bone Music,” which originally appeared in Gossamer: An Anthology of Contemporary World Poetry, published by Kindle Magazine in Kolkata, India, has been reprinted on Vita Brevis.

I am grateful to editor Brian Geiger for offering a second home to this poem.

15 thoughts on "Poem Up at Vita Brevis

    • Thanks, Cate. I’m particularly pleased about this, as the print anthology it appeared in isn’t readily available in this country. So it’s nice to let it drift about in the ether. 🙂

