Scarecrow Remembers

I recall nothing before my eyes captured

the horizon and the looped whorl of night’s

afterglow, the first crow-plumes

crossing from left to right, awakened to

everything but my history and what

preceded the morning. By midday

I had mastered the secret language of

corvids and learned to interpret the wind’s

folly. When the sun eased below the hills,

I divined the angle of declination and tilted

my head to true north, thinking this is my

calling, to point the way. But how few

of us bottle our life’s cause to sip as

needed. Later my dark friends whispered

the truth, and we laughed among the

rustling stalks as I pointed the way

not to the Alhambra or even Wichita,

but to the choicest kernels. Placed here

for one purpose, another claimed me.

I am the future without past, the present

decaying, tomorrow’s joke, impermanent

and shadowed. I am anomaly, risen.

* * *

“Scarecrow Remembers” was first published at The High Window in December 2016.