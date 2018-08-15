3 Poems Up at Sleet Magazine

My poems “Scarecrow Ascends,” “Before We Knew,” and “A Step Closer” have been published at Sleet Magazine. I am grateful to editor Susan Solomon for taking these poems.
Congratulations, Robert. Beautiful poems.
Thank you, as always, Merril.
All three are lovely Robert, and before we knew was powerfully deep.
Congratulations
Jordan
So pleased you liked them, Jordan. Thank you!
Congratulations, Robert!! 🙂
