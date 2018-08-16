Simplify, as in Forget

To turn off the stove

or close the refrigerator door,

such brazen attempts to win

the aging contest or blur the mirror

of clarity — you won’t say

which to blame or praise

or whether intent is implicit in

action or if I should hold my breath.

What is the freezing point of love?

When you were cold, whose

belly did you curl into, whose ear

gathered your breath and returned it

warm and with the promise of bees

producing honey? Your name floats

above my outstretched hand,

and unable to grab it, I blink and turn

away. Nothing works as it should.

I exhale. You push the door shut.

* * *

“Simplify, as in Forget” first appeared in the print journal Good Works Review in February 2018.