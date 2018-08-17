Poem Up at Vox Populi Posted on August 17, 2018 by robert okaji My poem “Aleppo” is featured at Vox Populi. I am grateful to editor Michael Simms for his support of my work. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Congratulations, Robert. Grief and loss, and the song continues.
Thank you, Merril. It keeps cycling back.
Haunting. Well don,e Bob. Congratulations.
Thank you, Ken.
It’s a solid poem, Robert. Congratulations on the publishing of it.
Thanks, Tre. I’m pleased it found a home.
You’re most welcome.
Go, Bob, go!
Thanks, Cate. I am so honored to be a regular contributor to Vox Populi.
