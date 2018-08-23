3 Poems Up at Sleet Magazine

My poems “Scarecrow Ascends,” “Before We Knew,” and “A Step Closer” have been published at Sleet Magazine. I am grateful to editor Susan Solomon for taking these poems.
Congratulations, Robert. Beautiful poems.
Thank you, as always, Merril.
All three are lovely Robert, and before we knew was powerfully deep.
Congratulations
Jordan
So pleased you liked them, Jordan. Thank you!
Congratulations, Robert!! 🙂
Thank you, Newton. Much appreciated.
You are warmly welcome, Robert!
Well done, Bob. Congratulations.
Fortunately, Scarecrow has a purpose, and company to keep.
Scarecrow’s not had much to say lately, but perhaps he’ll drop in one of these days. 🙂
Congratulations
Thank you, Jeni.
Congratulations, Bob!
Bit by bit, they trickle out!
Wonderful poems, as always. And it’s an honour to be there alongside you.
I am the one who is honored, Robert. Thank you.
Too kind – cheers!
“…the way you’d smiled and said, / from some place I’d never / witnessed before, come here, / now…” <<< Wow! This line, especially, takes my breath away!
It seems Scarecrow isn't the only one who knows a thing or two about being undone.
Congratulations! These poems are transcendent!
Just channeling my adolescent self, who was so unsure…and undone.
…and pretty stinking endearing for it! 😉
Congrats!
Thanks very much!
A triple WOW – Scarecrow seems always immediately relevant (knowing you did not write this yesterday, but it speaks to right now)
“Before We Knew” stirs up emotions and recalls – though you reflect on specifics, there’s an underlying truth about the potential any human-to-human encounter poses. This took me right back to a 2003 first kiss. (We are getting married next month after 16 years together – I may reread this poem as part of my prep!)
Congratulations on getting married! And thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such exquisite and independent voice. Would that I were as skilled. Thank you
You are very kind. Thank you!
Once again, Scarecrow scatters his wisdom. May the seeds find fertile ground.
Congratulations, as always, another fine group. (K)
Thank you, Kerfe. Scarecrow’s visits have been scarce of late, but who knows when he’ll pop up again. I can’t conjure him at whim; he’s willful that way. 🙂
The crows are rubbing off on him.
They are his closest friends. 🙂
Congrats!
Thanks, Andrew.
You’re welcome!
That’s wonderful :O) Congratulations Robert x
It’s always a thrill. Thank you.
Congratulations!
Thanks very much!
