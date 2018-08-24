Another Bird, Rising

The shadow behind you slides over

the ceiling, up and gone,

a wingless silence. The drafted swirl.

One morning shifts into two, and still

you won’t give in, each moment’s

gasp another one earned, a measurable

notch on the table’s edge, quarters

in the magic purse. They all count.

Pills, chemo, radiation. Ocean to sky.

Houses to ash. Your eyes see black.

“Another Bird, Rising” first appeared in deLuge in fall 2016.