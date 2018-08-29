Feeling Squeezed at the Grocery Store I Conclude that the Propensity to Ignore Pain is Not Necessarily Virtuous, but Continue Shopping and Gather the Ingredients for Ham Fried Rice because That’s What I Cook When My Wife is Out-of-Town and I’m Not in the Mood for Italian, and Dammit I’m Not Ill, Merely a Little Inconvenienced, and Hey, in the 70’s I Played Football in Texas, and When the Going Gets Tough…
I answer work email in the checkout line. Drive home, take two aspirin.
Place perishables in refrigerator. Consider collapsing in bed. Call wife.
Let in dog. Drive to ER, park. Provide phone numbers. Inhale. Exhale.
Repeat. Accept fate and morphine. Ask for lights and sirens, imagine the
seas parting. On the table, consider fissures and cold air, windows and
hagfish. Calculate arm-length, distance and time. Expect one insertion,
receive another. Dissonance in perception, in reality. Turn head when
asked. Try reciting Kinnell’s “The Bear.” Try again, silently this time.
Give up. Attempt “Ozymandias.” Think of dark highways. Wonder about
the femoral, when and how they’ll remove my jeans. Shiver uncontrollably.
The events in this poem took place five years ago. Life is good.
Resonant.
Thank you, Anna Marie!
Reblogged this on Prairiepomes
So much to enjoy in this snapshot portrait from the wonderful Okaji.
Thanks so much for reblogging!
I’m glad life is good now but I love how you’ve captured the detached resignation into fate, how illness comes on us unwelcome when we’re just trying to buy the ingredients for ham fried rice, just trying to unload groceries. A shit day turned into another ponderous poem. Way to recycle.
It was quite the day, punctuated by my wife driving 130 miles to get to the hospital, and hitting a deer. Much more frantic for her.
Ugh! Those days of life….make great writing material 😜
Especially when you survive them! 😛
Not to mention the deer. Certainly glad all turned out well for you, anyway, Bob.
I am so glad you survived your illness, and that your wife was also spared during the collision. Here’s hoping for at least another five times five years.
Glad you added that little note at the end of the poem, Bob! The title grabbed me right away and wow, what a great poem! Was it written close to the time of the crisis or much later?
Ayeyaya. Thankfully you are on higher ground. Change in seasons means new things to write about. =)
Reblogged this on SLHARPERPOETRY
Human of extraordinary survival and dearest friend, poet Robert Okaji, gives me much to celebrate today! Happy 5th Anniversary! You rock! 💖
