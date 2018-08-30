A Herd of Watermelon
My work tools include rubber boots, a hydraulic
jack and snake tongs. Prevention over cure, always.
A helicopter’s shadow crosses the yard.
I sweat in cold weather; today even the shade burns.
Ants swarm a dead bat on the gravel.
No keys for these locks, no fire for that place.
Stepping inside, the city welcomes me.
We drain coffers for this grass, and hope for rain.
This morning two deer jumped the east fence while I
updated software. The significance eludes us.
A dream of watermelons rising from their viny beds,
lumbering through the field to the creek. Rebellion!
How many have sat at this desk before me, plotting
murders and rumors or rhymes. Die, mosquito. Die!
“A Herd of Watermelon” was drafted during the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30-30 Challenge. Thank you to Plain Jane for sponsoring the poem and providing the title.
😊 Hope you are doing well, Bob!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doing great, PJ! I hope this finds you well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed 🙂
LikeLike
If there were a creek near, I think my crinums could have similarly rebelled at abandonment while we traveled (no watering during the hot summer). They were forlorn upon return! But survivors, and showing signs of potential forgiveness. (Rain would surely help!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rain! Please!
LikeLiked by 1 person
you write on with great clarity of thought, maybe watermelon or anything under he sun. Really a great poesy.
kindly read my posts/poems. leave a comment if you desire so. would feel obliged
LikeLike