2 Poems Up at Lost River Literary Magazine

My poems “Letter to Schnee from the Stent’s Void” and “Genealogy Dream” are live in Issue 4 of Lost River literary magazine. Many thanks to editor Leigh Cheak for publishing these two.
Wonderful poems, Robert. I particularly like the letter.
Thnaks, Merril. I enjoy writing letter poems – they seem to demand an expansiveness that other types of poems don’t. Funny how that is.
