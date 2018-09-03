Exile (with recording)

Exile
Having abandoned one, I claim the other.
Rain speckles the driveway.
Solitude pays its toll with unmet expectations,
thunder receding, clouds shriveling to dust.
The mockingbird chirrs its cricket tune
before flying to a higher perch.
What you call home I call diminishment.
What you surrender, I bundle and mail to strangers.
“Exile” last appeared here in May 2017.
– what a brilliant and absolutely captivating line/phrase –
wholly unexpected in its place and yet, it literally stops the breath and mind – stunning, just stunning …
Thank you, Pat. Perspective and perception…
Absolutely breathtaking. Your words struck a chord within me and gave definition to some things I’ve been trying to capture. Just wow.
Thank you, Susi. It’s all about those spaces between.
“The mockingbird chirrs its cricket tune…”
I’ll bet that bird never disparages the notion of being an imposter, or worries whether he truly has anyone fooled. Such self-possession is a lofty aspiration for us. 🐦
The mocker definitely knows its superior self.
