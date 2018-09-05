3 Poems Up at Right Hand Pointing

My poems “Self-Portrait as Hoot Owl,” “The Shadow Behind You” and “Self-Portrait as Compost” have been published in Issue 125 of Right Hand Pointing. Thank you to editors Dale Wisely, Laura M. Kaminski, F. John Sharp and José Angel Araguz for taking this trio.
Congrats!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Andrew.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations Bob. You are an inspiration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! One word at a time…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations, Robert. I particularly like “Self-Portrait as Hoot Owl.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
There was this hoot owl outside my window…
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
A wonderful trio! Congrats, again!
“Beneath the surface find warmth…” Yes! It’s so life-limiting to fear and dismiss the parts of us that are necessarily dying toward renewal. “Self-Portrait as Compost” is such a deliciously vitalizing subversion: here is not the image of a self-loathing wraith that the title might lead us to expect, rather it is one of a fearless realist full of all the juicy, messy, fertile, resilient stuff that constitutes a life well-lived.
Bravo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like compost – the way it transforms from unwanted scraps to something highly beneficial. And we’re all messy below the surface…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Understatement of the century…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, yes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent, Bob! And I REALLY like Self-Portrait As Compost!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Lynne. I’m so glad you like that one!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok Robert, Congratulations !! (again), I’m on my way out to by a whole box of red wine, the one I’ve got left won’t be enough for the big party we’ll be having laterer on…. well done mate….
LikeLike