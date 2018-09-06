4 Poems Up at Rue Scribe

My poems “Worms,” “Self-Portrait as Question,” “Love Song for the Dandelion,” and “Pinecone on a Pedestal, Open Poet” are up at Rue Scribe. Many thanks to Eric Luthi and the editors at Rue Scribe for accepting these pieces, and to Ken Gierke, who provided the title for “Pinecone on a Pedestal, Open Poet” three years ago during a Tupelo Press 30-30 challenge. It finally made it into the world!
Congratulations again, Robert! You’re really on a roll!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s funny when submissions from a wide range of months get published simultaneously. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are welcome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations, Bob. And Pinecone on a Pedestal, Open Poet bears the mark of layering you weave so well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It never would have been written if not for you, Ken. Thanks again!
LikeLiked by 2 people
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Delighted with one more self-portrait! Wondering where these spring from?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not certain where this self-portrait series comes from, other than my interest in the ordinary, often overlooked pieces of life, those fragments of language and nature and our interactions with them. They just pop out from time to time. 😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations again, Bob! You are amazingly prolific!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, I just write them and send ’em out. Sometimes they land. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Few suspect the truth”–nor would they believe it if it ran over them.
So great to see you getting the attention you deserve. (K)
LikeLike
Many congratulations Robert, you are so deserving of this recognition :O) x
LikeLike