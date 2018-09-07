4 Poems Up at Rue Scribe

My poems “Worms,” “Self-Portrait as Question,” “Love Song for the Dandelion,” and “Pinecone on a Pedestal, Open Poet” are up at Rue Scribe. Many thanks to Eric Luthi and the editors at Rue Scribe for accepting these pieces, and to Ken Gierke, who provided the title for “Pinecone on a Pedestal, Open Poet” three years ago during a Tupelo Press 30-30 challenge. It finally made it into the world!

    • I’m not certain where this self-portrait series comes from, other than my interest in the ordinary, often overlooked pieces of life, those fragments of language and nature and our interactions with them. They just pop out from time to time. 😄

