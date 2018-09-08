In Praise of Rain (with recording)

In Praise of Rain
Which is not to say lightning or hail.
Sometimes I forget to open the umbrella
until my glasses remind me: Wake up, you’re
wet! If scarcity breeds
value, what is a thunderhead worth
in July? A light shower in August?
Even spreadsheets can’t tell us.
***
“In Praise of Rain” is included in my micro-chapbook, You Break What Falls, available via free download from the Origami Poems Project.
There is something about a gentle summer rain.
But there’s no scarcity here–rain and more rain (with thunder and lightning last night).
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Peace Man and commented:
nice peoms.
LikeLike