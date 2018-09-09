Peach Blossom (after Li Po)

Ask why I stay on the green mountain

and I smile but do not answer; my heart rests.

A peach blossom floats downstream –

Heaven and earth, apart from this world.

The transliteration on Chinese-poems.com is as follows:

Ask me what reason stay green mountain

Smile but not answer heart self idle

Peach blossom flow water far go

Apart have heaven earth in human world



There the poem is titled “Question and Answer on the Mountain.”

“Peach Blossom” is included in my micro-chapbook You Break What Falls, available via free download from the Origami Poems Project.

What is a micro-chapbook, you might ask? In this case, it consists of six short poems on one sheet of paper, folded (hence origami) to form a chapbook. You may download it, free of charge, here: http://www.origamipoems.com/poets/236-robert-okaji

Oh, yes. Folding instructions are on the Origami Poems Project site.