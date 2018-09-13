Riddle, Dollar, String

Living between, she pretends the comfort of walls

within walls, the unseen’s dispensation.

A slow dragging. The raked leaves.

And all the naked oaks bowing to the wind,

feeling the scratch of impending growth,

the twig’s pearl poised to push through

this mask, stolen sounds dotting the morning.

Later, watching lizards on the wall

or the haze of bees surrounding the agave.

No one pays. Limestone. Mulch. Light.

Unformed thoughts snaking through.

Like that line wrapped around her waist,

another purpose only she could explain.

“Riddle, Dollar, String” first appeared in The New Reader Magazine, in March 2018.