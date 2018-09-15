Riddle, Dollar, String
Living between, she pretends the comfort of walls
within walls, the unseen’s dispensation.
A slow dragging. The raked leaves.
And all the naked oaks bowing to the wind,
feeling the scratch of impending growth,
the twig’s pearl poised to push through
this mask, stolen sounds dotting the morning.
Later, watching lizards on the wall
or the haze of bees surrounding the agave.
No one pays. Limestone. Mulch. Light.
Unformed thoughts snaking through.
Like that line wrapped around her waist,
another purpose only she could explain.
“Riddle, Dollar, String” first appeared in The New Reader Magazine, in March 2018.
Reblogged this on Cynthia Hilston – Author & Blogger.
Thank you for reblogging, Cyndi!
Your riddle has me stumped completely. But I love the 2nd stanza … and will be contemplating “comfort of walls within walls” (a riddle in itself).
Are you still planning an October reading in Austin??
My day is complete! Yes, I’ll be reading at Malvern on October 20th. I hope to see you there.
Putting you on my calendar! Do you know the time this will begin?
I believe it starts at 7:00, but will confirm as the date nears.
Lovely!!!
Thank you, Bob.
