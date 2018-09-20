A Cheese Omelet at Midnight

You can’t ever leave without saying something,

no matter how insipid. That sweater looks good

on you. It’s supposed to rain tomorrow. I’m sorry

I burned the omelet. Nasdaq has plunged 3%

since last week. And I, in return, can’t let you go without

replying in equal measure. It matches your eyes. I love

to smell rain in August. That cheddar was delicious.

Maybe I’ll start a savings account. Next month.

So I wash dishes when you’re gone, wipe down the

counters, pour salt into the shaker, grab a book, join my

cat in bed. This tune’s been overplayed, the grooves’re

worn down. Maybe next time I’ll say what I mean,

tell you what I want: It would look better in a heap

on the floor. How about a shower here, tonight? Kiss

me and I’ll never think of it again. I don’t give a rat’s

ass about the stock exchange. Step away from that door!

I’ll make your lunch, butter your 7-grain toast, assemble

your IKEA furniture, balance your books, even dye

my hair pink, tattoo a pig on my thigh and drink light beer

in your honor, if you would agree to say what’s on your

mind. On second thought, don’t. Tell me, instead,

what I want to hear, but make it heart-felt. Truthful

and direct. Poached but earnest. Hard-boiled but tender.

I’ll cook your eggs. Invest in me. You’ll earn interest.

* * *

This originally appeared in August 2015, as the 25th offering in the Tupelo Press 30-30 fund raiser. Thank you, Pleasant Street, for sponsoring this.