My poem “Missing Loved Ones,” the first draft of which came to being during the 2016 August 30-30 challenge, has been nominated by Eclectica for Best of the Net. Many thanks to poetry editor Jen Finstrom for her generosity and encouragement, and to my longtime friend, Emily Bailey, for sponsoring the poem and providing the title.

 

24 thoughts on “Poem Nominated for Best of the Net

  11. Hurrah! “Missing Loved Ones” is a particular beauty among beauties, Bob. The ending — “This scarf, her love. That shirt, my heart.” — is devastating. I am so glad to see this work thus honored.

