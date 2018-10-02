Poem Nominated for Best of the Net

My poem “Missing Loved Ones,” the first draft of which came to being during the 2016 August 30-30 challenge, has been nominated by Eclectica for Best of the Net. Many thanks to poetry editor Jen Finstrom for her generosity and encouragement, and to my longtime friend, Emily Bailey, for sponsoring the poem and providing the title.
Congratulations. It’s a lovely poem. Well deserved.
Thank you, Robert. These things are always unexpected, and more precious for that.
That is an amazing poem. A single thread from a small living being to Ganymede and back, via love and death and memory. Beautiful, and well deserved nomination.
Thank you, JRB!
Bravo!
Thanks , Jazz. I’m really thrilled about this one. Eclectica was the first online publication I ever submitted to, waaaaay back when.
I’m glad to see you getting the recognition. You deserve it.
Thank you, Ellen. I certainly appreciate the attention. 🙂
Everything you do is the best of the Net!
Ha! And thank you, Daniel. I just write these pieces and then let them go. Of course most of them come back time and again…
Congratulations!
Thanks very much!
You are welcome!
Wonderful! Congratulations.
Thank you, Alex.
Wonderful news, Robert, congratulations!
Thank you, Anna Marie. I’m truly honored.
Congrats!
Thanks, Andrew!
You’re welcome.
Congratulations!
Thank you, Kim.
Hurrah! “Missing Loved Ones” is a particular beauty among beauties, Bob. The ending — “This scarf, her love. That shirt, my heart.” — is devastating. I am so glad to see this work thus honored.
Wonderful news! Congrats!
