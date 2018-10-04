Nocturne with a Line after Kees
I close my eyes and see nothing but rain.
And after, take pity
for what turns beyond sight: the wretched
flower, a hiss from the road. Last night the wind
stole sleep from my body,
leaving me alone, wordless, listening
for her next breath. An alchemist,
I transmute the memories of old wounds laid open.
*****
This first appeared in Ijagun Poetry Journal, in December 2013.
I transmute the memories of old wounds laid open.
Beautiful ending. Greetings!
LikeLike
Alchemist indeed – your poems transmute mere words into recognition of inner winds.
I savor this rare state: “alone, wordless, listening”
LikeLiked by 1 person