And All Around, the Withered

I total the numbers printed

on passing boxcars,

multiply by seven, then add two,

subtracting every third odd number,

only to find, in the end, myself

tethered to this empty platform,

spelling hapless with integers,

acknowledging Zahlen and

the infinite. Sometimes gravel, too,

calls to me and I observe space

in the path’s patterns, constellation

stacked upon constellation,

multi-dimensional galaxies

expanding in one swooping arc,

heroic eagles and exploding stars

complicit in their deeds and forever

locked in sequence, yet when I explain

my vision, the words emerge

as convex polyhedrons or inverted,

drooled gasps, and people turn aside.

That boy’s two bricks shy a full load, they

say. The lights are on but nobody’s home.

“And All Around, the Withered” was published in Steel Toe Review in January 2017.