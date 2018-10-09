And All Around, the Withered
I total the numbers printed
on passing boxcars,
multiply by seven, then add two,
subtracting every third odd number,
only to find, in the end, myself
tethered to this empty platform,
spelling hapless with integers,
acknowledging Zahlen and
the infinite. Sometimes gravel, too,
calls to me and I observe space
in the path’s patterns, constellation
stacked upon constellation,
multi-dimensional galaxies
expanding in one swooping arc,
heroic eagles and exploding stars
complicit in their deeds and forever
locked in sequence, yet when I explain
my vision, the words emerge
as convex polyhedrons or inverted,
drooled gasps, and people turn aside.
That boy’s two bricks shy a full load, they
say. The lights are on but nobody’s home.
“And All Around, the Withered” was published in Steel Toe Review in January 2017.
That boy’s got capacity for ample curiosity and observations and connections – something those fully loaded with conventional norms have minimal capacity for – even if they wanted to take some on.
My mindful photography training expanded appreciation for patterns in all sorts of things – yes, in gravel! Light and shadow and texture and hue and …. oh yes, wonderful images!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, yes! We often don’t see what lies beneath the surface!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The colloquialisms work well at the end, shifting perspective quickly.
LikeLike
Childlike wonder is always dismissed…until the wonderer is grown and writes such things as E = mc2, or “I am Brahma the straight line”…
LikeLike