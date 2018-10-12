Patience Posted on October 12, 2018 by robert okaji Patience How time collapses even the longest held dream – that trip to Italy or the stilted studio to the barn’s rear, or even the first book and its publication to early acclaim by age forty, fifty, sixty… Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Nice short poem!
Thank you.
Sometimes the long held dreams are fulfilled, then don’t end up being quite what you imagined……?
They often cease to matter along the way, and you only notice that after you achieve them. Funny how that is.
Yeah
That “early acclaim” thing kind of morphs into “late,” doesn’t it? 🙂 Or, just dissolves ….
It really does, Cate. It also stopped meaning anything truly significant a while back… 🙂 The writing itself is all that matters.
