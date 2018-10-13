Patience Posted on October 13, 2018 by robert okaji Patience How time collapses even the longest held dream – that trip to Italy or the stilted studio to the barn’s rear, or even the first book and its publication to early acclaim by age forty, fifty, sixty… Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Nice short poem!
Thank you.
Sometimes the long held dreams are fulfilled, then don’t end up being quite what you imagined……?
They often cease to matter along the way, and you only notice that after you achieve them. Funny how that is.
Yeah
That “early acclaim” thing kind of morphs into “late,” doesn’t it? 🙂 Or, just dissolves ….
It really does, Cate. It also stopped meaning anything truly significant a while back… 🙂 The writing itself is all that matters.
I feel that too, Bob. Lucky us.
We are lucky!
The unattained, once valued as much as that achieved. Yet does it ever lose its value? After all, it does continue to hold a dim spark.
I tend to value the unattained more than the achieved. Once something’s been accomplished, oh, well, been there, done that. 🙂
so true!!
Thanks, Nancie.
Thank you that is really good and also my name is patience I was named after a song by Guns & Roses called Patience…..
Thank you, Patience. I know that song…
Cool a lot of people don’t…..
I like to think that I pragmatically have no dreams, that I gave them up long ago after repeated disappointment. But your words only serve to emphasize that though I’ve shoved them out of sight, they still lurk underneath all that other stuff in the back of the closet. So much emotion in a few words…beautiful. (K)
One of my longest held, private (secret?) dreams achieved fruition recently. I had long given up thinking it was possible. Yet here I am today, recipient of the universe’s awesome magic.
Soon’s I wipe that persistent unpout off my face after racing through that piece of impatience I shall slow down, go back and enjoy at leisure, Robert. What a nice gift. Thanks.
So pleased you enjoyed it. Thank you!
