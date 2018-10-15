Something Lost, Something Trivial
Another word, another bewildered
moment in transition: the phrase
barely emerges from your mouth
before crumbling back into a half-opened
drawer in the loneliest room of a house
that died seventeen years ago.
I nod as if in understanding, and stoop
to pick up a crushed drinking straw,
the kind with the accordion elbow
that facilitates adjustment.
From a rooftop across the street,
a mockingbird warbles his
early morning medley of unrelated
songs, and you say left oblique,
followed by matches, then
collapse on a bench,
winded. I sit next to you
and we both enjoy the warmth
and birdsong, though I know
this only through the uplifted
corner of your mouth, which
these days is how you indicate
either deep pleasure or
fear. I have to leave soon,
I say, and you grab my wrist
and stare into my eyes.
Broom, you reply. And more
emphatically, Broom!
Though I cannot follow you
directly, knowing both path
and destination, I pick my way
carefully through the years
stacked high like cardboard
banker’s boxes stuffed with
papers and receipts no one
will ever see. I know, I say.
I love you, too. Broom.
* * *
“Something Lost, Something Trivial” was published in January 2016 in the first issue of MockingHeart Review. Many thanks to editor Clare L. Martin, for her multiple kindnesses. I am reading with Clare and Bessie Senette on Saturday, October 20, at 7:00 p.m. at Malvern Books in Austin.
This is touching in so many ways… soft, yet accentuated with sadness. Beautiful imagery… thank you for sharing this wonderful piece!
Thanks very much, Miriam.
Your observations are so true.
🙂
“I nod as if in understanding…”
Some kinds of understanding don’t matter at all.
Some kinds matter most.
I so wish I could attend your reading on the 20th! I’ll be there in spirit. 🙂
We would have fun. I envision a glass of cava or cognac afterward, in our natural habitat.
A Studebaker?
That’s one option!
😉
Oh my – stephanielharper exchange ups my curiosity considerably! I definitely plan to be present for your reading on the 20th … looking forward to Okaji live.
I’m looking forward to meeting you in person!
Beautiful poem, Robert..you have such a range.
You are too kind, as always. Thank you.
Some people have heart, some people have talent.
You are twice blest.
Thank you, Sarah. You have made my day!
“Another word, another bewildered moment… the loneliest room of a house that died seventeen years ago”. That first stack of lines is a perfect poem unto itself, like some kind of jumbo haiku thing!
You are still batting so close to 1000, it might as well be 1000!
I pop out quite often! But thank you, Daniel.
Thank you for this, Leigh! Much appreciated!
