This Island Is a Stone

Raking the sand, I leave only the infinite

trickling behind; our first bed bore your

parents’ memories. This one grows weeds. The

heavenly bamboo (a shrub and not a grass)

issues white petals and inedible red fruit. My

fingertip callouses have softened from disuse;

coyotes no longer answer my yips and howls.

Who replies to liars anyway? A snail’s love

dart impales the object of its affection, but

often inconveniently. This is not a metaphor

for bad sex, but a means of transferring an

allohormone. Today the overburdened creeks

erode their banks and 492 seconds after

departing the sun a ray greets my lawn. I snap

the towel at the fly on the door, but miss

again. The once sacred now lies open and

emptied; a few months ago my father could not

remember my birthdate although he recognized

the season. Some totals may never satisfy.

If I collect my life’s accumulated wastings, will

that sum temper me or merely accentuate the

fool? Nothing is as it seems. We mark our

remaining days with unread books. These

waves are plotted creases, this island is a stone.

"This Island Is a Stone" was published in MockingHeart Review in September 2017. I am grateful to editor Clare L. Martin for publishing this piece.