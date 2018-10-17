Robert Okaji (Chapbook Confessions #3)

Wherein I confess…
Chapbook Confessions is a series in which poets discuss, at length, the writing of their most recent collection of poems, in whatever way they desire. For more information on the series, go here.
Below, Robert Okaji writes on his 2017 collection From Every Moment a Second.
Chapbook Confession, or, How to Write Chapbooks without Knowing How
I confess that I’ve never intentionally written a chapbook, that I’m too scatter-brained to plan one. Instead, I write individual poems, and after a suitable stack has accumulated, attempt to force them to comingle, however reluctantly, hoping to form a semi-cohesive collection for someone’s reading pleasure (or dismay, as the case may be). This is not to say that the occasional series of poems never escapes my subconscious, but I never deliberately set out to write a certain number of poems with the intention of publishing them as a discrete entity…
This is great! I’ll reread (again) your latest Chapbook with a little added insight. Applause for the paragraph on diversions as contributors to process and results. I seldom pause with a line half-written, but often get startled by how what happens spontaneously today sends me back to revise a “finished” poem.
I used to get so annoyed with myself for allowing myself to be diverted so easily! But then I realized it was actually a strength, and not something to fight. 🙂
Good model for others to follow! Maybe I can quit cursing the inevitable interruptions …
