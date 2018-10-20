Letter to Harper from Halfway to the Horizon

Dear Stephanie: No one connects here, and no matter

how resolutely we trudge forward, ignoring spinal fusions

and attacking hearts, the line skips lightly ahead, mocking us,

I think, in that way only the ineffable may claim. Looking

out, I see a lone wren, clouds filtering the stars, and strands

of barbed wire looped like question marks around cedar

stumps, punctuating the day’s greeting. No answers there,

only more inquiries blanching under the sun. But this

is my febrile landscape, not your lush green headed by

gray. Nothing matters, or, everything’s imperative.

In this gnarled season I can’t tell which, although

the vulture ripping into a squirrel carcass on my

suburban front lawn tells me something ain’t quite

right. Full or empty, the glass is still a glass, despite

my propensity for seeking more, whether cava or beer

or yes, enlightenment. I fear this reveals too much

about me, and wonder if I should draw the shade or

keep tugging it higher, admitting more light. Have you

ever noticed that half often amounts to less the closer

you get to it, each portion diminishing, divided by two,

and again, until only a thin shadow vaguely resembling

the original shape remains? Perhaps this is how we’re

meant to exit as failures on this field. The horizon’s

still there, red stroking green, clouds feathering in,

and maybe if we keep walking we’ll reach it in a sunburst

of doves and glittering red dahlias. Yeah, right. In the

meantime, let’s multiply our losses and sculpt another

morning truer than its source, stronger than its media. Our

optimism has already blown this joint. What else have we

got to lose? I remain, as ever, yours in insolence, Bob.

Originally penned in January 2017, “Letter to Harper from Halfway to the Horizon” was published in MockingHeart Review in May 2018. I’m reading with MockingHeart founder and editor-in-chief Clare L. Martin, along with Bessie Senette, at 7:00 this evening, October 20, at Malvern Books in Austin. Come on by, if you’re able!