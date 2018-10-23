Every Drop
Your light singes my roots
even deep underground, where
worms revel in your joy
and all the days’ secrets line up
awaiting their turn to kneel and
unwrap their daily truths in the
comfort of the chambered soil.
If I were a seed, I would wait
for your touch before sprouting,
and only then would I surge
to the surface, swallowing
your gift. Greedy but grateful,
I’d open, drink every drop.
Absolutely beautiful! My favorite part:
“If I were a seed, I would wait
for your touch before sprouting”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, Marta!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are welcome, Robert.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My favorite part, too. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
So glad you like it, Merril. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Simply beautiful, Bob!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Lynne!
LikeLike
For one so blessed as to taste such sustenance, there is no greed but that which is gratitude.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They may indeed be one and the same!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonderful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Leslie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the imagery in this piece. Just lovely!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Celaine!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Kendra!
LikeLike
Damn that was good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, JRB! Much appreciated.
LikeLike