Every Drop

Your light singes my roots

even deep underground, where

worms revel in your joy

and all the days’ secrets line up

awaiting their turn to kneel and

unwrap their daily truths in the

comfort of the chambered soil.

If I were a seed, I would wait

for your touch before sprouting,

and only then would I surge

to the surface, swallowing

your gift. Greedy but grateful,

I’d open, drink every drop.