Drawer of Possibilities

In the drawer of possibilities

you find stasis, the lure of the unknown.

To what should this hinged orb

be subservient? Or that wrinkled blade?

An egg, the bald potato. The sacrificial

carrot? To everything its purpose.

Like that light in the crook of the

altered frame, attracting the winged

beings. You, of course, serve nothing.

“Drawer of Possibilities” appeared in The New Reader in March 2018.