Poem Up at Manzano Mountain Review

My poem, “Ghazal of the Half” is live at Manzano Mountain Review. Thank you to editors Justin Bendell and Kristian Macaron for taking this piece.
My poem, “Ghazal of the Half” is live at Manzano Mountain Review. Thank you to editors Justin Bendell and Kristian Macaron for taking this piece.
Congratulations, Robert. It’s beautiful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Merril!
LikeLike
Well done, Bob. This form can be tricky, seeming repetitious, but you’ve nailed it.
Congratulations.
LikeLike
Congrats!
LikeLike