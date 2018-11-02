Poem Up at Formidable Woman

“Dead Rose at 5 Points Local,” a collaborative poem with Stephanie L. Harper, is live at Formidable Woman. Many thanks to d. ellis phelps for taking this piece, and for offering the prompt which set it in motion.
She likes you, Bob! She really likes you! (I do, too.)
You are right, Cate! I really like Robert…AND I love his work! He and Stephanie did a beautiful job of taking my prompt challenge and making it into poetry. Wonderful!
