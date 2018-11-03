Poem Nominated for the Pushcart Prize

I’m honored and delighted to report that my poem “Other” has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize by the editors of Bold + Italic. The writing is everything, but it’s nice to know that someone out there in the world has responded to a piece. And as it turns out, my friend Kristine Brown was also nominated by Bold + Italic. Be sure to read her poem, too!
A well deserved nomination.
Wow! Congratulations, Robert!
That is wonderful news! Congratulations!
Woohoo! Congratulations Robert, well deserved!
That’s fantastic Robert, congratulations :O) x
