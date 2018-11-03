Poem Up at Formidable Woman

“Dead Rose at 5 Points Local,” a collaborative poem with Stephanie L. Harper, is live at Formidable Woman. Many thanks to d. ellis phelps for taking this piece, and for offering the prompt which set it in motion.
“Dead Rose at 5 Points Local,” a collaborative poem with Stephanie L. Harper, is live at Formidable Woman. Many thanks to d. ellis phelps for taking this piece, and for offering the prompt which set it in motion.
She likes you, Bob! She really likes you! (I do, too.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks, Cate! She really does! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are right, Cate! I really like Robert…AND I love his work! He and Stephanie did a beautiful job of taking my prompt challenge and making it into poetry. Wonderful!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We enjoyed the challenge, d! And it was great fun.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great collaboration, Bob. Congratulations to you and Stephanie for such a fine piece, worthy of the praise in the intro.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Ken. I’ve enjoyed all of my collaborations with Stephanie, but this one was special.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on SLHARPERPOETRY and commented:
The fantabulous Robert Okaji and I have collaborated on this “found-prompt” poem, inspired by and ultimately published by editor D. Ellis Phelps! What a wonderfully rewarding poetic experience! 💖💖💖
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who knows what the next collaboration will bring?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Delightful read – poem and story – a fruitful conference!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Jazz. Stephanie and I somehow manage to merge our very different styles and processes to create a unified voice. Much fun!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I want to eat those roses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The cake was delicious, but I didn’t try the roses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad you got something 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mmmmm. Cake!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A beautiful collaboration! Congratulations to you both!
(I enjoyed reading about how the poem came to be, too.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Merril. I love working with Stephanie – we don’t discuss the poems, but just swap lines as they come, and then edit them. It’s a true collaboration and partnership in that we edit each other’s lines, which is something I would hesitate to do with anyone else. And the story behind the poem makes it even better!
LikeLike