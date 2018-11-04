Poem Nominated for the Pushcart Prize

I’m honored and delighted to report that my poem “Other” has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize by the editors of Bold + Italic. The writing is everything, but it’s nice to know that someone out there in the world has responded to a piece. And as it turns out, my friend Kristine Brown was also nominated by Bold + Italic. Be sure to read her poem, too!
A well deserved nomination.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Ellen. It’s an honor to be nominated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! Congratulations, Robert!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Merril. You send these pieces out, just hoping they’ll land somewhere…
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is wonderful news! Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you very much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are welcome 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Woohoo! Congratulations Robert, well deserved!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, Kim!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s fantastic Robert, congratulations :O) x
LikeLiked by 1 person
It really is, Lisa. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
commendable
accomplishment 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much!
LikeLike
Bob! Fantastic!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Cate. These things are always unexpected, and thus quite pleasant. 🙂
LikeLike
Bravo for you! Superb!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Jazz. From my Texas shack to India and beyond…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moon and anvil – who’d’ve combined those except YOU?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It helps to be a little cracked. Ha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well done and congrats!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Jonathan!
LikeLike
Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Andrew!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your welcome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope you win it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Nazir! The chances of winning are slim to none.The honor is in the nomination!
LikeLike
Good news. Congrats, Bob!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Ken!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is awesome, Robert! Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Tre!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re most welcome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is awesome Robert!!!! Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much. A pleasant surprise.
LikeLike
Congrats! How wonderful!
LikeLike
Great news, Robert!
LikeLike