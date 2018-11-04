Poem Up at Formidable Woman

Posted on by

“Dead Rose at 5 Points Local,” a collaborative poem with Stephanie L. Harper, is live at Formidable Woman. Many thanks to d. ellis phelps for taking this piece, and for offering the prompt which set it in motion.

16 thoughts on “Poem Up at Formidable Woman

    • Thanks, Merril. I love working with Stephanie – we don’t discuss the poems, but just swap lines as they come, and then edit them. It’s a true collaboration and partnership in that we edit each other’s lines, which is something I would hesitate to do with anyone else. And the story behind the poem makes it even better!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.