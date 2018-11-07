Election Day Poem Up at Vox Populi

Posted on by

My poem “The Theory and Practice of Rebellion” is up at Vox Populi, nestled between Daniel R. Cobb’s essay “Democracy Dies without You,” and Naomi Shihab Nye’s powerful poem “United.” Fellow citizens of the USA, this election will change our lives. Vote!

14 thoughts on “Election Day Poem Up at Vox Populi

  2. A brief but lovely offering, Bob.

    I hesitate over the title of the adjacent essay; I wonder if democracy dies not without us but with us; it too often appears to be a failed system that does not adequately account for the smallness of human nature. Certainly, history does not lack for examples of majority-rule ugliness. I am contemplating rule by a diverse sampling of what might be considered intellectual and spiritual aristocrats — people with the minds and souls to best consider our long-term interests and those of other species and the planet. Won’t happen, of course — too much anti-intellectualism in this country — yet I find the idea worth considering, given the planet’s urgent need for a better way.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.