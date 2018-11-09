Saltwater

What if you close your eyes

and your throat relinquishes

the morning’s bright

fingers, freed from bruises.

Suppose that particular night

never happened, the way

a wave crashing ashore

empties itself and trickles

back in separate communities,

mingling yet aloof, a

diminishing cortege. What

is the question? Take this

spoon. Fill it with saltwater.

Upend it into the pail. Observe.

“Saltwater” was first published in Nine Muses Poetry in May 2018.