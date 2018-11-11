In Praise of Chiggers
And the others
feasting unseen
upon you,
offering their
blessings
of digestive juices
and anticoagulants,
allergic reactions and
reddened mounds
made pleasurable
by your fingernails
scraping the skin
around them, over
and raw, again,
again, it feels
so good!
“In Praise of Chiggers” first appeared here in August, 2017. We’re past the season now…
I’m almost ready to stop spraying my shoes and legs when I go for a hike. Almost.
I received a few bites the last time I was out in the country, but nothing like what happens in the heart of the season.
Oh no! I had a chigger feasting between my toes when I was a teenager. Your post was thought provoking! That is for sure!
Oh, those insidious chiggers!
Interesting poem … best not read aloud in summer grasses … lest construed as invite …
Is there a mosquito gratitude poem in the wings?
I am a walking insect buffet! One never knows what’ll pop out!
Thank you for this! No one appreciates vermin.
The poor vermin! 🙂
