In Praise of Chiggers

And the others

feasting unseen

upon you,

offering their

blessings

of digestive juices

and anticoagulants,

allergic reactions and

reddened mounds

made pleasurable

by your fingernails

scraping the skin

around them, over

and raw, again,

again, it feels

so good!

“In Praise of Chiggers” first appeared here in August, 2017. We’re past the season now…