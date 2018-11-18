Wasp
Outward, the quest for
space and the wings’
hunger to unfold and
shed this home of dark
flesh and encompassing desire.
And each thing remembered, the broken
sheath, the flowering desert’s return,
reflects the notion of being, of intent
in action and its corollary,
the gift of living through death.
* * *
“Wasp” last appeared here in January 2017.
I love this. Your keen observations and artful expression!
And so relatable as this has been quite a year of change in my neck of the woods.
Thanks, Vanessa. This has been quite the year for me, too.
You are welcome!
I’m sorry if it has been hard, Robert? I hope things are going better?
Oh, just life’s ups and downs. Thanks for asking.
precise to the subject matter, good work, Robert keep digging
