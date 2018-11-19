While Looking Up at a Working Wasp, I Trip

How do these things I once barely acknowledged

now snare toes or twist ankles, causing me to stumble,

spill coffee and curse. Steps, rocks, pavement, curbs.

Door sills. No matter which, without provocation.

Solitary wasps mate not in flight but in the vicinity

of their nesting area. Three years ago a female

violated our unspoken agreement of mutual

existence; my arm purpled and ballooned

to twice its normal size, and I demolished her nest

for fear that attacks would become habit. Today,

another builds in the same spot. I stoop by,

beneath notice, as she labors to make room

for eggs fertilized with stored sperm from a single

drone. Such diligence should earn rewards.

I stroll to the mailbox and marvel at their ability

to manufacture wood pulp for nests, how

certain species avoid mating with siblings

on the basis of chemical signatures, and that

they voluntarily control the sex of their offspring.

Ah, the wonders of nature! Approaching the door,

I look up and observe the growing nest with

admiration, enter the house without stumbling,

and inhale the fragrance of the perfectly arranged

lilies. The books on the table entice me, so I

pour a glass of malbec and thumb through them

with great pleasure. Soon, after sunset, she will die.

* * *

“While Looking Up at a Working Wasp, I Trip” was published in MockingHeart Review in May 2018.