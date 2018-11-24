Spring Dawn (after Meng Haoran)

This morning I slept through dawn
and the screeching birds, long
after last night’s wild wind and rain.
But who can count the fallen flowers?

 

The transliteration on Chinese-poems.com reads:

Spring sleep not wake dawn
Everywhere hear cry bird
Night come wind rain sound
Flower fall know how many

 

file7101237575173
This adaptation first appeared on the blog in November 2014.

One thought on "Spring Dawn (after Meng Haoran)

  1. Leaves falls and spreads on ground
    Snow falls to enrich the scene
    flowers fall and makes me frown
    why? I ask ..rains falls and we can not count
    Love is like that..a fairy tale crown

