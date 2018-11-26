This poem is dedicated to the memory of haiku master and good friend Ron Evans, who provided and sponsored the title for the Tupelo Press 30/30 fundraiser challenge I participated in during August 2015. Ron passed away in September. I miss our pun-filled exchanges, his zany sense of humor and our wide-ranging discussions. Life continues, but the light has dimmed…

Calvin Coolidge — Live or Memorex?

They say the wind in Alvarado bypasses closed doors, slips through

book-laden walls and plate glass and into your dreams where it circles

and accumulates, whirling, whirling, steadily gaining force, gathering

loose pages and errant thoughts and memories too combustible to

burn, ignoring time’s compression and the gravity of dying suns, forever

counting, talking, thinking, looking up and out between the long nights.

unable to sleep he opens a window daring the wind

The 30th President of the United States breathes and writes at the junction

of an invisible house and a wheat field in Alvarado, in the guise of a

74-year old haiku poet. No longer the solemn ass, Cal laughs and speaks

and observes his two birthdays, recalling Harding’s scandals and Dorothy

Parker’s “How can they tell?” with equal relish. Sometimes he dresses

in tails and top hat, and speaks in 17-syllable phrases. Sometimes.

spitting out sake in the shadow’s glare death forestalled

Alvarado’s laureate is leaving it all behind – the presidency, the books,

the kolaches – catching the next breeze out of town, a silver-tongued

dust devil riding the word, spewing puns all the way to Indiana. But

buried in a waterproof box near Oswald’s grave, 314 cassette tapes

capable of shattering crystal carry his voice further than their unwound

lengths, whirring incessantly, celebrating life, praising the long wind.

standing in the sun wisdom blows by no questions today