Recording of My Poem “Prayer”

Prayer
Death does not choose you at random.
It approaches at your pace, rumbling
downhill or floating in the air,
debris or dandelion fluff,
concealed yet evident.
Listen: a small cloud bumps another,
merging into one larger being —
can you hear its ecstasies?
All the world’s souls, gathered.
Death and it’s mysteries
So many mysteries. So many unanswered questions…
A relentless effort to untangle the mystery
Magnifique texte sur la mort.
Merci
De rien. And thank you for reading it!
Et belle voix. Bonne soirée ou bonne journée
You’re very kind. Thank you.
Thanks for this. I just had a co-worker pass away unexpectedly. This is a bit of balm.
😢
I’m so sorry to hear that, Charles. It’s difficult to find reason in the inexplicable.
