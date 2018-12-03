My poem “My Mother’s Ghost Sits Next to Me at the Hotel Bar” has been published in December’s issue of The Lake. Thank you, John Murphy, for taking this poem!
So wonderful, rich and touching. I didn’t want it to end!
Thank you, Robert!
A beauty, Bob. I felt as if I was sitting there in the bar with you … and her.
Thanks, Cate. I’ve written several “Mother’s Ghost” poems, but this is the first to be published. Life, like death, is complicated!
Oh–I was wondering, it seemed a bit familiar.
I think the tone is similar to that of some others.
Oh a toast to your “Mother’s Ghost”, for inspiring such a sparkling piece, and yes I think I’m nearly well enough to clink our glasses Robert, I’ve a St Anne’s Rebellion Port, from Moama, up on the Murray River, a wonderful drink, as describe by the label, “Aged in rum barrels this port is rich smooth and superbly rummy”, and a flavoursome 18% Alc…. Heres cheers my friend….
Good to hear, Ivor. I’ve not been imbibing lately, so that port will go straight to my head, even virtually! Cheers!
Congratulations, Robert. Such a touching, elegant poem. I also felt like I was there with you.
Thank you, Merril. Perhaps we’ll sit at the same bar that day, will all of our ghosts.
